Football: Atletico Madrid beat Celta Vigo 1-0 in La Liga

MADRID: Atletico Madrid picked up momentum ahead of the derby against Real Madrid with a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo thanks to Julian Álvarez’s 90th-minute winner on Thursday in La Liga.

Álvarez poked home a cross by Antoine Griezmann to give Diego Simeone’s team the win in Vigo.

“What matters are the three points,” said Alvarez, Atletico’s big-money offseason signing. “If it’s 1-0 or 5-0, what is important is to get the three points. We knew it was going to be a difficult match against Celta here.” Agencies

