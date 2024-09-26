Football: India to host friendly match against Malaysia on November 19

New Delhi: The Senior India Men’s team will play a friendly match against Malaysia during the FIFA Window on November 19, however the venue will be announced later. Malaysia are currently ranked 132rd in the FIFA ranking, while India are ranked 126th. The last time the two teams met was in October 2023 in the Merdeka Cup semi-final. The Blue Tigers lost 2-4. In their most recent match of the month, Manolo Marquez’s Indian team faced up against Syria 0-3 after being held to a goalless draw by Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup. Its subsequent task is a three-nation competition in Vietnam, which begins on October 9 and pits it against Lebanon and the host country. IANS

