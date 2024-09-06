Japan thrash China 7-0 in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying

NEW DELHI: Japan cruised to a winning start in the third phase of Asia’s preliminaries for the 2026 World Cup as Hajime Moriyasu’s side thrashed China 7-0 at Saitama Stadium on Thursday.

Wataru Endo and Kaoru Mitoma gave Japan a two-goal lead at the interval in the Group C clash before Takumi Minamino hit a second-half brace.

Junya Ito, Daizen Maeda and Takefusa Kubo added to the scoreline as China was comprehensively outplayed. Agencies

Also Read: Australia name squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Also Watch: