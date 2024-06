Football: Jose Mourinho agrees to a two-year deal at Fenerbahce

New Delhi: Former Chelsea and Real Madrid gaffer Jose Mourinho is set to embark on a new chapter in his managerial career, reportedly agreeing a two-year deal with Turkish giants Fenerbahce. This comes after his dismissal from AS Roma in January.

As reported by Sky Sports, the 61-year-old Portuguese coach will be tasked with propelling Fenerbahce to the next level, with the added challenge of Champions League qualification.

Fenerbahce finished runners-up in the recently-concluded Turkish Super Lig season. The passionate Yellow Canaries will be eager to dethrone their arch-rivals Galatasaray and claim their first league title since 2014. Mourinho's experience and winning pedigree make him a potentially perfect fit for their ambitions.

The move also offers Mourinho a chance to reignite his managerial fire. After successful spells at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid, his recent stints at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur haven't quite matched the heights of his earlier career. IANS

