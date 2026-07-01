‘Football may never see this again’: Oliver Kahn hails era-defining Messi-Ronaldo rivalry

New Delhi: German football legend Oliver Kahn believes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo created a football rivalry unlike any other, with their relentless pursuit of excellence pushing each other to unprecedented heights for nearly two decades.

Reflecting on one of football’s greatest-ever debates, Kahn highlighted how the two superstars transformed competition into a driving force for greatness, creating a level of consistency and longevity that may never be repeated.

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other for almost two decades, and it is truly remarkable to see the level of football they continue to play. Their rivalry was never built on words; it was built on performances. Every season, they pushed each other to become even better. Football may never see another rivalry with that level of consistency and excellence,” said Kahn, who is part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 expert panel on ZEE5.

Ronaldo and Messi are stalwarts of football, and they have presented a tough challenge to each other in club football, but the duo has never had the opportunity to clash in the FIFA World Cup. With the ongoing tournament considered to be their last, the two celebrated footballers would definitely want to showcase their skills and add another chapter to their rivalry on the biggest stage of the game.

Looking back at his unforgettable 2002 FIFA World Cup campaign, where he became the only goalkeeper in history to win the Golden Ball despite Germany finishing runners-up, Kahn reflected on the pride of that achievement while admitting that lifting the World Cup trophy remains the ultimate dream for every player.

“The 2002 World Cup remains one of the greatest experiences of my career. Losing the final still hurts because, as an athlete, you always want to win, especially the World Cup. But with time, you begin to appreciate the journey, the team spirit and the experiences you shared with the squad,” he said. IANS

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