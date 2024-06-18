Football: Napoli confirms Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s stay at club

New Delhi: Napoli have responded to the statements dropped by their star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s father and agent saying that they don’t want him to continue at the club and find a different destination for his footballing endeavors.

“In reference to the statements of Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father Badri, Calcio Napoli reiterates that the player has a contract for another three years with the club. Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player under contract with Napoli but the Calcio Napoli club!!! End of the story,” read the statement released by Napoli on X.

Napoli won the Scudetto in the 2022/23 season which was their first time winning the league in 33 years. The side last won the Serie A in 1990. Khvicha and Victor Osimhen were instrumental in leading the side to the trophy but it is reported that Napoli may be looking to sell Osimhen to cash in on the prized asset but always wanted Kvaratskelia to stay which they showed by offering him a five year contract in 2022. “I don’t want Khvicha to stay in Napoli. He worked with 4 different coaches in 1 year, this worries me a lot, he will decide for himself, although it’s uncomfortable for me. I haven’t talked to Khvicha about this topic, I’m not going to until the end of the Euro 2024,” said earlier the player’s father, Badri to Sport Imedi. (IANS)

