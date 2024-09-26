Football: Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe sidelined with thigh injury

Madrid: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a thigh injury during the team’s 3-2 victory over Deportivo Alaves on Tuesday. The 25-year-old French international, who joined Los Blancos from Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, scored a crucial goal in the win before being substituted in the 80th minute due to discomfort.

After the match, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti addressed Mbappé’s condition, downplaying concerns: "He's fine, just a little overloaded. He asked for the change to avoid any problems." IANS

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe files 55 million Euros complaint against Paris Saint Germain (PSG)

Also Watch: