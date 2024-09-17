Paris Saint-Germain condemn racist attack on defender Nuno Mendes on social media after Ligue 1

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain strongly condemned the abusive and racist comments directed at its defender Nuno Mendes on social media after a Ligue 1 game.

The club expressed its full support for the Portuguese left back, after he shared the comments he had received on his Instagram story following PSG’s 3-1 win against Brest on Saturday. Brest took the lead in the match after Mendes brought down Ludovic Ajorque to concede a first-half penalty, which was converted by Romain del Castillo. “Paris Saint-Germain offers its full support to its player Nuno Mendes, who was targeted with offensive and racist comments on social media following yesterday’s match against Stade Brestois,” the club said in a statement. (IANS)

