Football: Thomas Tuchel extends contract, will remain England's coach till Euro 2028

London: England coach Thomas Tuchel has extended his stay with the team, as he has signed a new contract with the Three Lions, which will keep him in charge of England’s football team till the Euro 2028.

A former German player who has previously coached top clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain during his decade-long coaching career, took charge of England in January last year for a brief period of 18 months and will now remain with the team till summer 2028.

Under Tuchel’s leadership, England dominated the qualifications for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, as they remained unbeaten and finished at the top of their group. England did not concede a single goal in the successful campaign, scoring 20, and has now been ranked in the world’s top five for seven and a half years.

Tuchel felt happy extending his contract and said he has fallen in love with his role.

“I’m very pleased. It was I in the beginning who wanted a short-term contract only for 18 months because I was not sure what was coming in international football; how fast can I adapt, and what is the job all about? But very soon, I fell in love with the job and the role, and I was from the first day very committed and very proud,” he said in a statement released by the club.

“Now, I felt in the last half-year – especially with what we’re building and the spirit growing and creating a special bond between the players and having extraordinary results – it’s just a pleasure to extend and try to complete the full cycle of two tournaments,” he added.

Tuchel’s main challenge will be to help England win the FIFA World Cup Trophy after 60 years. England have won only one trophy so far, in 1966, and they would like to end the wait when they start their campaign in the 2026 World Cup on June 17 against Croatia. IANS

