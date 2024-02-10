Blue Cards Set To Be Introduced In Football For Sin-Bins

ZURICH: Football fans are quite familiar with the terms 'Yellow Card' and 'Red Card'. But, ever heard of something called 'Blue Card' in football ?

In a one of its kind move, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the body that governs the laws of the sport, are considering trialing blue cards to temporarily suspend players for a few minutes in the middle of a game for committing cynical fouls.

If implemented, the blue card would feature alongside yellow and red cards.