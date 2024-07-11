Copa América 2024: Colombia Triumphs Over Uruguay To Reach Finals

CHARLOTTE: Colombia scripted history by storming into the finals of Copa America 2024 after a hiatus of 23 years.

Colombia defeated Uruguay 1-0 in an enthralling Copa America 2024 semi-final match played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States, on Thursday, July 11.

The Colombians made it to the finals of this competition despite being reduced to 10 men for more than 45 minutes.

In front of thousands of fans who traveled to Charlotte and filled the stands, the Colombian players were left in tears as they celebrated the incredible triumph.