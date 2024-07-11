Copa América 2024: Colombia Triumphs Over Uruguay To Reach Finals

CHARLOTTE: Colombia scripted history by storming into the finals of Copa America 2024 after a hiatus of 23 years.
Colombia defeated Uruguay 1-0 in an enthralling Copa America 2024 semi-final match played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States, on Thursday, July 11.
The Colombians made it to the finals of this competition despite being reduced to 10 men for more than 45 minutes.
In front of thousands of fans who traveled to Charlotte and filled the stands, the Colombian players were left in tears as they celebrated the incredible triumph.
The atmosphere in the Colombian camp was reflected in James Rodriguez's tearful celebration as they advanced to their first Copa America final since 2001.
When Colombia lock horns against the tournament favorites and reigning champions in the Copa America final, they will be looking to defend their impressive record of a 28-game unbeaten streak, the longest in their football history.
Colombia managed to hold on to their 1-0 lead until the final whistle, despite being reduced to 10 men for more than 45 minutes of the semi-final.
Jefferson Lerma’s well-timed header from a corner put them ahead in the first half. The remainder of the job was done by the Colombian back-line, which kept the Uruguay attack quiet and kept them under constant pressure.
The game was physical as players repeatedly shoved and pushed one another, which resulted in seven yellow cards and one red card.
Daniel Munoz of Colombia was sent off at the end of the first half, giving Uruguay a numerical advantage, but they were unable to take advantage of it.
Darwin Nunez wasted three great chances to score early in the game, missing the mark on two of his three attempts and curling one of them inches wide.
Uruguay paid the price for their incompetence as Lerma out-jumped the defenders at a corner and directed his header past goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, with James Rodriguez providing his sixth assist of the tournament.
Colombia's situation deteriorated when right-back Munoz was given a second yellow card for elbowing Manuel Ugarte in the chest during a halt in play.
Uruguay dominated possession in the second half, prompting Coach Bielsa to bring on Luis Suarez in the 67th minute. The experienced striker nearly had an immediate effect, but his shot hit the post, leaving him furious.
Colombia, who are now 28 games unbeaten, clung on to register a stunning victory and will face defending champions Argentina in the final on Sunday.
