UEFA Euro 2024: England Pull Off Late Victory Against Netherlands To Storm Into Finals

DORTMUND: England stormed into the finals of UEFA Euro 2024 by beating Netherlands 2-1 in a thrilling encounter played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund yesterday.
By doing so, the 'three lions' have secured a spot in the finals of the European Championships for the second successive time, having previously ending up as the finalists in the last edition of the tournament held in 2021.
Dutch midfielder Xavi Simmons opened the scoring early in the match as he netted home a thunderous strike from outside the box in the 7th minute of the first half.
Just 11 minutes later, English striker Harry Kane converted a penalty to equalize for England and level the scores. Both the teams got the chance to take the lead again inside the first half which witnessed an exhilarating display of football.
Dutch defender Dumfries' screaming header off a corner kick unluckily hit the bar while English forward Phil Foden's screaming in-swinging curler struck the crossbar later on in the first half.
With the scores evenly tied at the commencement of the second-half, the attacking tempo seen in the first-half continued as both the teams launched relentless attacks one after the another.
England's manager Gareth Southgate unleashed his trump cards in the form of substitutes Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins during the latter stages of the second half.
This move reaped rewards as Palmer assisted Watkins for the winner in the dying moments of the match. Chelsea's Calmer delivered a sublime through ball to Watkins who produced a clinical finish to send England into their second consecutive final at the Euros.
As the Spanish challenge awaits, England will have a shot to claim glory in the summit clash scheduled to be played at the iconic Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday.
ALSO READ: Euro 2024: Spain enter final with comeback win over France
ALSO WATCH: