UEFA Euro 2024: England Pull Off Late Victory Against Netherlands To Storm Into Finals

DORTMUND: England stormed into the finals of UEFA Euro 2024 by beating Netherlands 2-1 in a thrilling encounter played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund yesterday.

By doing so, the 'three lions' have secured a spot in the finals of the European Championships for the second successive time, having previously ending up as the finalists in the last edition of the tournament held in 2021.

Dutch midfielder Xavi Simmons opened the scoring early in the match as he netted home a thunderous strike from outside the box in the 7th minute of the first half.