Cristiano Ronaldo Conquers Saudi Pro League, Breaks Yet Another Record

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible longevity is no secret as he has demonstrated his durability numerous times in the past. The Portuguese footballing superstar has time and again proved that 'age is just a number for him'.

He continues to shine wherever he goes and is still breaking records, that too at the age of 39.

The footballing legend has achieved a new feat by scoring the most number of goals in a season in Saudi Pro League.

He netted a brace to help his team Al-Nassr defeat rivals Al-Ittihad 4-2 in Riyadh in their last league fixture of the season.