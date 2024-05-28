Cristiano Ronaldo Conquers Saudi Pro League, Breaks Yet Another Record

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible longevity is no secret as he has demonstrated his durability numerous times in the past. The Portuguese footballing superstar has time and again proved that 'age is just a number for him'.
He continues to shine wherever he goes and is still breaking records, that too at the age of 39.
The footballing legend has achieved a new feat by scoring the most number of goals in a season in Saudi Pro League.
He netted a brace to help his team Al-Nassr defeat rivals Al-Ittihad 4-2 in Riyadh in their last league fixture of the season.
With this, the clinical Portuguese striker's tally rose to 35 goals in the season as he dethroned Abderrazak Hamdallah who netted 34 in the 2019 season while playing for Al Nassr.
The talisman exemplified precision with his impeccable goal scoring instincts and has showed that he is still a force to be reckoned with.
The 5 time Ballon D'or winner looked sharp on the pitch on Monday right from the beginning of the match as two of his chances in front of the goal were ruled off-side in the first half.
However, that did not stop Cristiano from scoring as he finally opened his account in the final seconds of the first half.
He chested down a long pass from Mohammed Al-Fatil and striked for Al-Nassr with a low shot from the left side of the area.
In the second half, Cristiano showed his flawless heading prowess as he converted a corner kick from Marcelo Brozovic with 21 minutes remaining on the clock.
He thoroughly entertained the crowd and was substituted off the field five minutes later to a standing ovation from the home fans.
Ronaldo also shared a post on social media after breaking the Saudi Pro League record. "I don’t follow the records, the records follow me," Ronaldo captioned the post.
Meanwhile, the Portuguese legend has also unlocked yet another milestone in his illustrious career.
He happens to be the only footballer to become the highest goal-scorer in four different leagues.
Ronaldo won the Spanish Golden Boot thrice, the Premier League Golden Boot once, and did the same in Serie A while playing for Juventus.
