FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Mexico To Play Opener At Azteca, New York To Host Final

ZURICH: FIFA, the body governing world football, has announced the schedule of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA for the first time ever, on Monday morning.

With a total of 104 matches and 48 teams vying for the most prestigious and important trophy in the footballing world, the FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be the biggest-ever edition of the global showpiece.

The fixtures will be played across 16 host cities in the three host countries of US, Canada and Mexico.