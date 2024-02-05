FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Mexico To Play Opener At Azteca, New York To Host Final

ZURICH: FIFA, the body governing world football, has announced the schedule of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA for the first time ever, on Monday morning.
With a total of 104 matches and 48 teams vying for the most prestigious and important trophy in the footballing world, the FIFA World Cup 2026 promises to be the biggest-ever edition of the global showpiece.
The fixtures will be played across 16 host cities in the three host countries of US, Canada and Mexico.
The footballing extravaganza will kick-off on June 11, 2026 in Mexico and will conclude on July 19 in US.
The Azteca stadium in Mexico will host the opening game of FIFA World Cup 2026.
New York's iconic Metlife Stadium located in New Jersey will host the biggest clash in world football-the World Cup Final.
Notably, the Metlife Stadium, boosting a capacity of 82,500 and situated in East Rutherford, is the home of the National Football League's New York Giants and New York Jets.
Co-hosts Canada have been awarded 13 games, including ten group-stage fixtures between Toronto and Vancouver.
On the other hand, Mexico has been handed 3 games, including ten matches, during the round-robin stage in Mexico City, the Mexican capital, Guadalajara and Monterrey.
Meanwhile, 11 cities across the United States will host the remaining matches of the FIFA World Cup in 2026.
Moreover, Los Angeles, Toronto and Mexico City will host their respective national team's opening fixtures of the World Cup.
The semi-final fixtures will be held in the US cities of Atlanta and Dallas while the third-place match will be contested in Miami.
Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami and Boston have been revealed as hosts for the quarter-final games of the World Cup.
"The most inclusive and impactful FIFA World Cup ever is no longer a dream but a reality that will take shape in the form of 104 matches in 16 state-of-the-art stadiums across Canada, Mexico and the USA," FIFA president Gianni Infantino was quoted as saying.
