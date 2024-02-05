Assam: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's Inaugural Speech Disrupted During Budget Session

Despite the preventive steps put in place, the extent to which the opposition voiced their dissent astounded many attendees.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously announced that the Assam Polygamy Ban Bill would be introduced in the current assembly session.

In addition to it, the Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024, is all set to be presented, along with some new amendment bills during the Budget Session.

Moreover, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, expressing a commitment to fiscal responsibility, had pledged to present a "realistic" budget. Neog emphasized the importance of achieving a 100 percent expenditure, citing previous years where expenditure hovered around 80 percent. In an effort to enhance financial efficiency, the finance minister stated, "We are going to try a new formula that if we place a realistic budget then the expenditure will be more."