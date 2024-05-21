German International And Real Madrid Midfielder Toni Kroos Announces Retirement After Euro 2024

MADRID: Real Madrid midfielder and German International Toni Kroos has decided to retire from professional football after this summer’s European Championship.

The 34-year old dynamic midfielder announced the decision to hang up his boots via an Instagram post, where he wrote, “July 17th, 2014 – the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer – but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end.

"I will never forget that insolent successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one," the post added.