German International And Real Madrid Midfielder Toni Kroos Announces Retirement After Euro 2024

MADRID: Real Madrid midfielder and German International Toni Kroos has decided to retire from professional football after this summer’s European Championship.
The 34-year old dynamic midfielder announced the decision to hang up his boots via an Instagram post, where he wrote, “July 17th, 2014 – the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer – but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end.
"I will never forget that insolent successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one," the post added.
“At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship. As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level. From now on there is only one leading thought: a por la 15!!! HALA MADRID Y NADA MAS!",” the emotional post further added.
With his retirement, it marks the end of a glorious era for Toni Kroos at Real Madrid, where he helped the Los Blancos win multiple titles.
The German World Cup Winner enjoyed a successful decade-long stint with the Spanish Giants, playing a crucial role in their success and entertaining the fans with his exhilarating display.
The departure of the German Sniper, as he is often referred to as due to his pinpoint accuracy, will leave behind a huge void in the Real Madrid midfield as midfield maestro Luka Modric's contract expires at the end of this season and his future with the club remains uncertain.
Signed from Bayern Munich for just €25 million, Kroos made 463 appearances for Madrid and won 22 trophies including four Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups and four La Liga titles.
The Madrid president, Florentino Pérez, said in a club statement: “Toni Kroos is one of the greatest players in the history of Real Madrid and this club is and will always be his home.”
Notably, Kroos' final match as Real Madrid player will be the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 at the Wembley stadium. He will then join with the German national team for the Euros 2024.
