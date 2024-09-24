Lionel Messi Set To Rejoin His Boyhood Club After Inter Miami Contract Expires: Report

MIAMI: Argentine football legend Lionel Messi might return to his boyhood club in Argentina when his current contract with Inter Miami expires in December 2025.

The footballing maestro had initially played for Newell’s Old Boys for five years during his formative years before moving to Barcelona at the tender age of 13.

It has been speculated that the little wizard may consider to hang up his boots at the club where he began his youth career.

According to reports, the eight time Ballon D'Or winner is expected to move back to his homeland after parting ways with Inter Miami next year.