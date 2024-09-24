Lionel Messi Set To Rejoin His Boyhood Club After Inter Miami Contract Expires: Report

MIAMI: Argentine football legend Lionel Messi might return to his boyhood club in Argentina when his current contract with Inter Miami expires in December 2025.
The footballing maestro had initially played for Newell’s Old Boys for five years during his formative years before moving to Barcelona at the tender age of 13.
It has been speculated that the little wizard may consider to hang up his boots at the club where he began his youth career.
According to reports, the eight time Ballon D'Or winner is expected to move back to his homeland after parting ways with Inter Miami next year.
It is to be noted that the World Cup winner undertook a new challenge when he moved out of Europe and shifted his base to the Major League Soccer (MLS) club last year.
The 37-year-old Argentine quickly settled in his new club as he helped Inter Miami lift their first trophy - the Leagues Cup, that too in his first season in the USA.
The former Barcelona legend expressed his desire to rejoin Newell’s Old Boys, his boyhood club, back in 2016.
“If I go back to Argentina tomorrow, which I would love, the club I would be playing for would be Newell’s,” the 37-year-old told Spanish magazine El Planeta Urbano (via Mirror).
A few years later, Messi responded to the same question during an interaction with TyC Sports. At that time, Messi seemed to be in two minds about returning to Argentina.
“My dream is to play at Newell’s but I don’t know what will happen, and a part of that doubt is due to the way the country is at the moment,” he said, as quoted by the Mirror.
“I have a family and my children come first, and then me, I want them to grow up in a calm place, being able to enjoy life with security. It is very ugly to see the things that happen in Argentina,” Messi added.
ALSO READ: La Liga: FC Barcelona beat Villarreal 5-1
ALSO WATCH: