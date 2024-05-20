Liverpool Manager Jürgen Klopp Receives Memorable Farewell In Emotional Tribute At Anfield

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool registered a comfortable 2-0 victory against Wolves on Sunday in the last day of the Premier League season.

The Reds put on a dominant show on Jurgen Klopp's last day as the manager of Liverpool FC.

As expected, outgoing coach Jurgen Klopp was met with rousing welcome at Anfield as he bid abieu to Liverpool, a club with which he shares a special bond.

Emotional scenes erupted at the packed stands of Anfield as the Liverpool fans gave a bittersweet send-off filled with applause, smiles and tears to mark a memorable farewell.

Klopp, who managed the club from 8 October 2015, has earned a legendary status at the club by regaining their lost glory.