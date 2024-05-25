Manchester United To Sack Coach Erik Ten Hag After FA Cup Final

MANCHESTER: In a latest turn of event, Manchester United have decided to sack Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final against arch rivals Manchester City.

Although no official announcement has been made in this regard, it has been speculated that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be fired regardless of the FA Cup final result.

If it were to happen, then this decision will happen to be the most significant move made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his allies since Ineos agreed to purchase a minority stake in the club last December and took charge of football operations.