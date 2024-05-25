Manchester United To Sack Coach Erik Ten Hag After FA Cup Final

MANCHESTER: In a latest turn of event, Manchester United have decided to sack Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final against arch rivals Manchester City.
Although no official announcement has been made in this regard, it has been speculated that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be fired regardless of the FA Cup final result.
If it were to happen, then this decision will happen to be the most significant move made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his allies since Ineos agreed to purchase a minority stake in the club last December and took charge of football operations.
The Red Devils had appointed the Dutch coach two years ago at a time when the English Giants were going through a rough patch and were struggling to compete for trophies.
After the former Ajax manager's appointment, expectations were running high among the United faithful who had hoped that the club will reclaim their lost glory.
Much to their despair, nothing of that sort happened as Manchester United were still struggling despite signing several high profile players.
To add to their misery, the 20-time Premier League winners suffered a disastrous season, finishing at 8th position in the league, their lowest since 1990.
Erik Ten Hag has failed to turn around the club's fortunes, as a result of which, the faith entrusted on him has dwindled with many getting disgruntled.
Manchester United's consistent decline has compelled the club's top brass to act in the hope of reviving the once-dominant English giants.
For the Red Devils, the focus will soon switch to picking a replacement for the former Ajax manager.
They are considering Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, England’s Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter and Brentford’s Thomas Frank to replace Erik Ten Hag.
Tuchel is regarded as the frontrunner but it is understood United have held exploratory talks with Pochettino. They have also spoken to representatives of McKenna, who has been targeted by Chelsea and Brighton.
