UEFA Euro 2024: Germany Thrash Scotland In Emphatic Victory

MUNICH: Hosts Germany put on a stellar performance as they annihilated Scotland 5-1 in the opening match of the UEFA Euro 2024.

The Germans completed dominated their opponents from the get-go as the three-time European Champions looked sharp throughout the match.

The Germans produced a dazzling display of football as they were in complete control of the one-sided encounter.

The tone was set in an electric Allianz Arena after just 10 minutes as Florian Wirtz opened the scoring for the Germans.