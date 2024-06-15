UEFA Euro 2024: Germany Thrash Scotland In Emphatic Victory

MUNICH: Hosts Germany put on a stellar performance as they annihilated Scotland 5-1 in the opening match of the UEFA Euro 2024.
The Germans completed dominated their opponents from the get-go as the three-time European Champions looked sharp throughout the match.
The Germans produced a dazzling display of football as they were in complete control of the one-sided encounter.
The tone was set in an electric Allianz Arena after just 10 minutes as Florian Wirtz opened the scoring for the Germans.
The hosts did not look back thereon and produced some moments of brilliance on the pitch in a clinical performance.
Jamal Musiala’s thunderous strike doubled the lead for Germany just nine minutes later. There was nothing that Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn could do to prevent the ferocious strike from puncturing the net.
Kai Havertz converted a penalty before half-time to seal the deal for the Germans as Ryan Porteous’ red card left the Scotts with the tallest of mountains to climb.
As the second half kicked-off, the Germans seemed to be in a merciless mood as they continued with their relentless attacks. Substitute Niclas Fullkrug joined the party as he hammered the fourth goal for the Germans.
The devastated Scotts, who were down and out and whose morale was running low, had something to celebrate in the final moments of the game owing to Antonio Rudiger's late deflected own goal.
The late consolation goal was celebrated wildly by the suffering Scotland crowd. German Midfielder Emre Can, who was subbed on late in the game, put the nail in the coffin for the visitors as he banged home the fifth goal in stoppage time.
With this emphatic victory which silenced the Scottish fans in the majestic Allianz Arena in Munich, the Germans created a record by registering the biggest win in an opening game of the Euros.
