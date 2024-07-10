UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Edges Past France To Reach Finals

MUNICH: Spain came from behind to defeat France 2-1 on Tuesday to march into the finals of Euro 2024. By doing so, the Spaniards have reached the finals of a major tournament after a gap of 12 years.
The first semi-final clash between the two sides was played at the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich in front of an electrifying atmosphere.
France opened the scoring in the 8th minute of first half as Kylian Mbappe delivered a sublime cross with pinpoint accuracy to Randal Kolo Muani who headed home a routine tap-in goal.
The Spaniards quickly bounced back into the match as 'La Roja' scored the equalizer in the 21st minute of the match.
16-year-old Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal scored a screamer from outside the box as he curled in an unstoppable in-swinging left-footed shot.
The Spanish fans went berzerk after witnessing this ridiculous strike as wild celebrations erupted in the jam-packed Allianz Arena.
The Barcelona forward also made history as he became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Euros at the young age of 16.
Just four minutes later, Dani Olmo gave Spain the lead in quick succession as he netted home a deflected shot which eventually proved to be the winner.
The French went all guns blazing and pushed hard to level the match but could not do so as the Spanish defense stood still and deterred a formidable French attack.
French skipper Kylian Mbappe and left-back Theo Hernandez failed to convert two clear-cut chances to equalize for France but both of them failed to deposit the ball into the back of the net.
France will now face either England or Netherlands in the finals of Euro 2024 scheduled to be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Sunday.
The second semi-final match between England and Netherlands will be held today at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.
