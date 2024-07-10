UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Edges Past France To Reach Finals

MUNICH: Spain came from behind to defeat France 2-1 on Tuesday to march into the finals of Euro 2024. By doing so, the Spaniards have reached the finals of a major tournament after a gap of 12 years.

The first semi-final clash between the two sides was played at the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich in front of an electrifying atmosphere.

France opened the scoring in the 8th minute of first half as Kylian Mbappe delivered a sublime cross with pinpoint accuracy to Randal Kolo Muani who headed home a routine tap-in goal.