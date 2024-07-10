Borussia Dortmund sign German center-back Waldemar Anton from Stuttgart

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund have strengthened their defense for the upcoming campaign by signing German international Waldemar Anton from Stuttgart.

The 27-year-old center-back has signed a four-year deal, keeping him with the eight-time Bundesliga champions through June 2028. Anton is the second defender to leave Stuttgart this summer, following Hiroki Ito, who moved to rivals Bayern, reports Xinhua.

“I am really looking forward to my first game at Signal Iduna Park with the supporters and my teammates,” said Anton. “I wasn’t originally planning to change clubs, but then Borussia Dortmund came along. A top club that had just reached the Champions League final. That shows what potential this club has. Everyone in the club gave me the feeling right from the start that they really wanted to sign me, and I could and should play a key role.” IANS

