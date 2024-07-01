UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Thrash Georgia 4-1 To Storm Into Quarterfinals

COLOGNE: Spain came from behind to defeat Georgia 4-1 on Sunday at the Round of 16 match of UEFA Euro 2024 played at RheinEnergieStadion in Germany's Cologne.

Georgia, who were clearly the underdogs heading into the match, surprised everyone as they took the lead owing to an own goal scored by Spain's Robin Le Normand in the 18th minute of the first half.

Spanish midfielder Rodri scored the equalizer in the 39th minute to level the scores at 1-1 as the half-time whistle was blown.

Fabian Ruiz completed the Spanish comeback just six minutes after half-time as he put La Roja in front in the 51st minute of the match.