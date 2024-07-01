UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Thrash Georgia 4-1 To Storm Into Quarterfinals

COLOGNE: Spain came from behind to defeat Georgia 4-1 on Sunday at the Round of 16 match of UEFA Euro 2024 played at RheinEnergieStadion in Germany's Cologne.
Georgia, who were clearly the underdogs heading into the match, surprised everyone as they took the lead owing to an own goal scored by Spain's Robin Le Normand in the 18th minute of the first half.
Spanish midfielder Rodri scored the equalizer in the 39th minute to level the scores at 1-1 as the half-time whistle was blown.
Fabian Ruiz completed the Spanish comeback just six minutes after half-time as he put La Roja in front in the 51st minute of the match.
There was no turning back for Spain from thereon as the momentum swung in their favour and they looked in complete control of the match.
The Spaniards ran riot over the spirited Georgians as they scored two more goals to seal the deal for La Roja and send them to the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Nico Williams scored the third goal in the 75th minute of the match to ease the nerves and give Spain a comfortable two-goal lead.
Spanish striker Dani Olmo netted home the fourth goal in the 83rd minute to shatter the Georgian dreams and put the match to rest.
Although Georgia were knocked out of the tournament, they crashed out with their heads held high as they were met with a huge round of applause from the travelling Georgians fans who appreciated their team's dream run in the Euros.
Meanwhile, Spain will now face hosts Germany in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 in a mouth-watering clash between the heavyweights.
Earlier, England pulled off a miraculous comeback win against Slovakia as the three lions snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.
England beat Slovakia 2-1 in the round of 16 clash of UEFA Euro 2024 played at Arena AufSchalke in Germany's Gelsenkirchen.
Ivan Schranz gave Slovakia the lead in the 25th minute of the match. England failed to equalize during normal time and just when it seemed like the 'Three Lions' are heading towards an early exit, Harry Kane leveled the score in injury time.
Jude Bellingham completed the dramatic turnaround for England in the dying moments of the match as the star midfielder netted home the winner in the 95th minute.
England will lock horns against Switzerland, who had earlier eliminated defending champions Italy, in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.
