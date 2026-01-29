Forest goalkeeper Victor ruled out of whole Premier League 2026 season

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE: East England football club Nottingham Forest has suffered a big blow in the ongoing Premier League 2026, as their goalkeeper, John Victor, has been ruled out of the whole season due to a knee injury. Victor has been out of the team for the past three weeks due to a major injury that he suffered during the match against Aston Villa at the start of the year. His return was not expected soon, and now the club sources have confirmed to the BBC that the star player will miss the whole season.

Victor was forced off the pitch in the second half at Villa Park after landing awkwardly while conceding Aston Villa’s third goal to midfielder John McGinn. Manager Sean Dyche acknowledged the severity of the setback at the time, saying Victor would be sidelined for a little bit following a minor operation, though the club has now confirmed the injury will keep him out through the rest of the campaign.

Victor joined Forest from Botafogo in the summer and has made nine appearances so far for the English club. He replaced Sels in the Premier League for five games before sustaining the injury at Villa Park.

Forest have also been without striker Chris Wood since October, with last season's 20-goal top scorer having surgery on his knee in December, which has hurt the team's chances in the multi-club tournament.

The long-term absence of Victor leaves Forest with only Angus Gunn as senior cover for first-choice goalkeeper Matz Sels, with the latter and Victor having shared goalkeeping responsibilities throughout the season. In response to the mounting injury crisis, Forest has opened talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a potential January move for Portuguese international Jose Sa. (IANS)

