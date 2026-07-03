Former Arsenal and Spain star Santi Cazorla Retires from Football at 41

MADRID: Former Arsenal and Spain playmaker Santi Cazorla retired from football at the age of 41 on Thursday after more than two decades in the game.

The diminutive Asturian helped his local team Oviedo reach La Liga in 2025 and played his final season with them in the Spanish top flight.

“Now that everything is ending, when the boots are being hung up, and the noise is turning into silence, everything fits together, because the ending wasn’t just anywhere — I was at home,” said Cazorla in a video on X.

After developing in Oviedo’s youth ranks, Cazorla headed to Villarreal, later joining Arsenal in 2012 after spells at Recreativo and Malaga. Cazorla won two FA Cups with Arsenal in 2014 and 2015, during a six-year spell in London. Agencies

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