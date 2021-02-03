Former bowler Merv Hughes inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

MELBOURNE: An integral part of Australian cricket's return to the top of the Test cricket rankings, Hughes' career spanned 53 Tests and 33 ODIs from 1985-94, taking 212 Test wickets at an average of 28.38.

"Merv Hughes was an icon of the Australian summer for so many of us, a larger-than-life personality, a wonderful international cricketer, an ambassador for the sport and a deserved inductee into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame," Peter King, Australian Cricket Hall of Fame Chairman, said in a statement.

"A lion-hearted competitor, Merv boasts a proud career for Victoria and Australia in the Test and One Day International arenas, paving the way for an incredible era of Australian cricketing dominance. Even as synonymous as his on-field record, Merv will be forever remembered as a fan-favorite and his iconic warm-ups close to the boundary, especially at the MCG, that prompted bays of spectators to join in with him at stadiums all over the country," he added.

A Wisden Cricketer of the Year 1994, the 6'4" tall fast bowler also represented Victoria, Essex, and the ACT over a First-Class career spanning 14 seasons.

"Merv Hughes is an Australian sporting legend who was one of the greatest bowlers to have played our national game," said Earl Eddings, Cricket Australia Chair.

"He gave everything he had to try and help his team to win, coupled with his enthusiastic theatrics on the pitch and his love for the game he will always be warmly remembered as the big-hearted fast-bowler and larrikin who demolished batting line-ups all over the world," he added. IANS

Also Read: Paris St Germain suffer first loss under Pochettino as Lille go top

Also Watch: Tragic End to a Picnic 4 of a Family Drowns