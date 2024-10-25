Former captain of Indian women’s team Rani Rampal retires from international hockey

New Delhi: Rani Rampal, the former captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, announced her retirement from international hockey on Thursday, marking the end of an illustrious 16-year career. Hockey India honoured her remarkable contributions by retiring her iconic No.28 jersey in a ceremony held after the India versus Germany bilateral series.

Rani, who debuted at just 15, became a beacon of hope and inspiration in Indian hockey, famously leading the national team to a historic fourth-place finish in the re-scheduled Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. She will serve as a mentor and coach with the Soorma Hockey Club of Punjab and Haryana, ahead of the inaugural women’s Hockey India League (HIL) later this year. IANS

