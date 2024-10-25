Sports

Former captain of Indian women’s team Rani Rampal retires from international hockey

Rani Rampal, the former captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, announced her retirement from international hockey on Thursday, marking the end of an illustrious 16-year career.
New Delhi: Rani Rampal, the former captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, announced her retirement from international hockey on Thursday, marking the end of an illustrious 16-year career. Hockey India honoured her remarkable contributions by retiring her iconic No.28 jersey in a ceremony held after the India versus Germany bilateral series.

Rani, who debuted at just 15, became a beacon of hope and inspiration in Indian hockey, famously leading the national team to a historic fourth-place finish in the re-scheduled Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. She will serve as a mentor and coach with the Soorma Hockey Club of Punjab and Haryana, ahead of the inaugural women’s Hockey India League (HIL) later this year. IANS

