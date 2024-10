NEW DELHI: The Indian men’s hockey team lost 0-2 to Germany in the first Test of the two-match bilateral series on Wednesday. Germany’s Henrik Mertgens scored in the fourth minute followed by a 30th minute penalty corner goal from skipper Lukas Windfeder.

The second Test of the series will be played on Thursday. Agencies

