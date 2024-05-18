Former champion Alexander Zverev battles past Tabilo to reach Italian Open final

ROME: Former champion Alexander Zverev came back from a disastrous start to beat Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo 1-6 7-6(4) 6-2 and equal Boris Becker’s record by reaching an 11th Masters final, in the Italian Open on Friday.

The German third seed, who won the title in 2017 and reached the final the following year, looked in real danger when 29th seed Tabilo raced away with the opening set.

The 26-year-old, who beat World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the third round, was playing in his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final, but did not look fazed as he broke Zverev twice in the first set.

Tabilo won five games in a row in taking the opener, but the second was much closer. The Chilean did force the only break point of the set, but Zverev held and went on to win the tiebreak.

Zverev raised his game in the deciding set, breaking twice, and never looked in danger as Tabilo’s challenge faded, and the German reached his first final of the year.

He awaits the winner of Friday’s second semifinal between American 14th seed Tommy Paul and another Chilean, 21st seed Nicolas Jarry.

Jarry advanced to his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal, rallying past sixth seed and 2022 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Thursay night.

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Danielle Collins 7-5 6-2 to set up yet another meeting with Iga Swiatek at the Italian Open.

The duo have met 10 times, including in Madrid earlier this month, with Swiatek winning seven times and Sabalenka claiming three victories.

This will be Sabalenka's first appearance in the Italian Open final. Agencies

