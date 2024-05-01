ATP Masters: Francisco Cerundolo upsets Alexander Zverev in Madrid, Fritz advances

MADRID: Francisco Cerundolo earned his third Top 5 win on Tuesday at the Mutua Madrid Open, where he upset World No. 5 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 to reach his fourth ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final.

The Argentine saved both break points he faced and won 79 per cent (33/42) of his first-serve points, according to Infosys ATP Stats, to overcome the two-time Madrid champ Zverev after 90 minutes.

Cerundolo is the first Argentine quarter-finalist in Madrid since Juan Martin del Potro reached the last eight in the Spanish capital in 2012. The 25-year-old, who captured a tour-level clay-court title in Bastad in 2022, will aim to reach his second ATP Masters 1000 semi-final (Miami 2022) when he takes on American Taylor Fritz.

If Cerundolo defeats Fritz, he will move to No. 17 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings. The 25-year-old reached a previous career-high No. 19 in June last year.

Fritz defeated Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(2), 6-4 in 88 minutes to advance to his first Masters 1000 quarter-final this season.

The No. 13 player in the PIF ATP Rankings is the ninth American to reach 10 quarter-finals at Masters 1000 level. Fritz was patient on return throughout his fourth Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting with Hurkacz, gaining the only break of the match in the first game of the second set after winning the opener on a tie-break.

Top seed Jannik Sinner beat 16th seed Russian Karen Khachanov 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

World no. 2 Carlos Alcaraz reached the last 8 stage as he beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(4).

World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev beat lexander Bublik 7-6(3), 6-4 to complete the full set of reaching at least the quarter-finals at all nine ATP Masters 1000 events. Medvedev, who made his first last-eight appearance at that level in 2019 in Monte-Carlo, rallied from a break down in the opening set against Bublik before clinching a one-hour, 44-minute triumph inside Manolo Santana Stadium.

Andrey Rublev became the first player of the day to book a quarter-final spot with an impressive victory against Tallon Griekspoor. The No. 8 in the Rankings, Rublev arrived in Madrid off the back of four straight losses, but the 26-year-old beat Griekspoor 6-2, 6-4 to make it six sets played, six sets won so far in the Spanish capital.

Rublev converted three of seven break points he earned against the 24th seed Griekspoor, according to Infosys ATP Stats, to close out a 64-minute triumph.

In women’s section, top seed Iga Swiatek beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 to reach semifinals. Agencies

Also Read: Argentine's Sebastian Baez topples Francisco Cerundolo to enter final in Rio Open

Also Watch: