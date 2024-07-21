Former England cricket captain Sir Geoffrey Boycott returns home after throat cancer surgery

London: Former England cricket captain Sir Geoffrey Boycott has been discharged from the hospital following an operation to remove a tumor from his throat.

The 83-year-old cricket legend, who was initially treated for throat cancer in 2002 with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, faced a recurrence of the disease last month.

A statement on his X account, issued by his family, shared that Boycott is now at home, continuing his recovery. “Lots of pain meds [medication] and a liquid-only diet for the foreseeable but he’s on the mend and looking forward to watching The Open and England cricket at home,” the post read.

Boycott’s illustrious cricket career spanned from 1964 to 1982, during which he played 108 Tests for England, amassing 8,114 runs, including 22 centuries. Known for his resilience and technical prowess as an opening batsman, Boycott averaged 56.83 and scored over 48,000 runs in first-class cricket, including 151 centuries. He also captained the England side on four occasions during the 1978 season in the absence of the injured Mike Brearley.

After retiring from playing, Boycott joined the BBC’s commentary team, becoming a staple voice on Test Match Special until 2020. He stepped away from commentary following quadruple heart bypass surgery in 2018 and due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. IANS

Also Read: Hobart Hurricanes skipper Nathan Ellis eyes historic BBL title glory

Also Watch: