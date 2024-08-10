Ricky Ponting Rules Out Interest in England’s White-Ball Coaching Role

New Delhi: Legendary Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting has said he will not consider becoming England’s next men’s white-ball coach, while also being hopeful in making a return to coaching in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Matthew Mott’s departure as England’s white-ball coach means there’s a hunt for a prominent person in the cricketing world to fill in the vacancy. Despite Ponting’s seven-year stint with the Delhi Capitals ending this year, the three-time World Cup winner is still not ready to be coaching full-time at the international level.

“I’m on record saying that international jobs for me right now are not really where my life is at as there’s just so much more time taken up with an international job. I’ve got other commitments as well, with my TV work and things that I do and also trying to balance that out with having a decent amount of home time, which I haven’t had much of the last couple of years anyway.”

“Coaching other international teams is one thing, coaching England for an Australian is probably something slightly different, but right now there’s sort of enough on my plate as I’ve got a bit more coming up in the next couple of months in the UK. Australia’s got some white-ball stuff coming up over there which I’ll go and commentate, so no, right now if my name was on the list they can actually take it off,” said Ponting in the latest episode of The ICC Review show.

Ponting, who also worked as Mumbai Indians head coach, recently coached the Washington Freedom side to winning the second season of the Major League Cricket (MLC) and has another year on his contract there with the team in USA. He is also hoping to have an IPL coaching contract ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

