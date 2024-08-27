Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson passes away at 76 after battle with Cancer

New Delhi: Devastating news emerged on Monday as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson died at the age of 76 following a long battle with Terminal Cancer. This news follows after the former head coach confirmed his battle with cancer in January 2024 and stated that he likely had “at best” about a year to live.

His last role in football was as sporting director of Swedish side Karlstad, from which he stepped down in February due to ‘health issues which are under investigation’.

“Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away. After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family. The closest mourners are daughter Lina; son Johan with wife Amana and granddaughter Sky; father Sven; girlfriend Yanisette with son Alcides; brother Lars-Erik with wife Jumnong. The family asks for respect for their wish to mourn in private and not be contacted,” read a statement by Bo Gustavsson, Eriksson’s agent.

His time as England head coach began in January 2001 after the Football Association targeted him to be Kevin Keegan’s successor as England manager which also saw him become the first foreign coach to take the position.

During his five-year tenure as England manager, the Swedish gaffer led the Three Lions in three major tournaments, the 2002 FIFA World Cup, 2004 Euros and 2006 FIFA World Cup, all of which ended with England being eliminated in the quarterfinals. IANS

