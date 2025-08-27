Former England pacer Ken Shuttleworth passes away

New Delhi: Former Lancashire and England fast bowler Ken Shuttleworth passed away at the age of 80, according to ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday.

Shuttleworth represented England in five Tests in 1970 and 1971, and made his debut in the series opener of that winter’s Ashes-winning tour of Australia. He claimed five wickets in the second innings at Brisbane. Under the captaincy of Richie Benaud, he toured Pakistan with the Commonwealth Team in 1967/8.

He also played for England against the Rest of the World at Lord’s in June 1970. In his solitary appearance in the ODI, he took England’s first wicket in the format, in the maiden fixture at the MCG in January 1971.

“I just took it as another game. We got stuck, which you expect when you’re out there, but we were the first team since Douglas Jardine’s in 1932 to win the Ashes in Australia,” Shuttleworth said of his Test debut as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.(ANI)

