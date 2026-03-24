Former France midfielder Dimitri Payet retires from professional football

NEW DELHI: Former France midfielder Dimitri Payet announced his retirement from professional football on Sunday after a 21-year career.

The 38-year-old, who has been without a club for nine months following a stint with Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, made the announcement during an emotional live interview at half-time of the Ligue 1 match between hosts Olympique de Marseille and Lille at the Stade Velodrome.

Payet struggled to contain his tears as he confirmed the decision at the home of the club where he enjoyed his most successful years across two separate spells.

The Reunion-born player began his professional career at FC Nantes in 2005. He went on to earn 38 caps for France, scoring eight goals, and was a prominent member of the squad that reached the final of the European Championship in 2016, where it lost 0-1 to Portugal in extra time. Agencies

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