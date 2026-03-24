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NZC Board Member Dion Nash Resigns Following NZ20 League Announcement

New Zealand Cricket backs NZ20 league plan as board member Dion Nash resigns.
NZC Board Member Dion Nash Resigns Following NZ20 League Announcement
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New Delhi: Shortly after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that it will pursue the proposed NZ20 franchise league as the preferred option for its domestic T20 competition, a new franchise-style Twenty20 league, board member Dion Nash resigned from his post.

On Monday, The NZC Board has made an in-principle decision to support the establishment of the new league, subject to the satisfactory resolution of key commercial, structural, and governance matters. IANS

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