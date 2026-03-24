NZC Board Member Dion Nash Resigns Following NZ20 League Announcement

New Delhi: Shortly after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that it will pursue the proposed NZ20 franchise league as the preferred option for its domestic T20 competition, a new franchise-style Twenty20 league, board member Dion Nash resigned from his post.

On Monday, The NZC Board has made an in-principle decision to support the establishment of the new league, subject to the satisfactory resolution of key commercial, structural, and governance matters. IANS

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