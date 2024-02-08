Former German tennis icon Boris Becker announces coaching split with Holger Rune

New Delhi: Former German tennis icon Boris Becker has stepped down from his position as the coach of Danish tennis star and world number seven Holger Rune with immediate effect, the 56-year-old announced in a social media post. In October of last year, Becker returned to the tennis circuit as Rune’s coach. The 20-year-old Dane subsequently made his debut in the ATP Finals in Turin, an eight-man season-ending championship, where his campaign concluded in the group stage.

Rune has worked with numerous coaches over the past year, and Becker is the latest to decide to part ways with the 20-year-old Dane. IANS

