Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket (LLC) after retirement

New Delhi: Former India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan has signed up for the Legends League Cricket (LLC), just days after announcing his retirement from international and domestic cricket.

The LLC is set to commence its next season in September, featuring a lineup of retired cricketing greats competing in a league.

“Taking on this new chapter with Legends League Cricket feels like the ideal progression after my retirement. My body is still conditioned for the demands of the game, and while I’m at ease with my decision, cricket is an inseparable part of who I am, it will never go out of me. I’m eager to regroup with my cricketing friends and continue to entertain my fans as we create new memories together,” Dhawan said on joining the LLC. IANS

