Former India fast bowler Debasish Mohanty appointed as Nagaland coach

NEW DELHI: Former India fast bowler and erstwhile national selector Debasish Mohanty has been appointed the coach of Nagaland senior men’s team ahead of the domestic season. Confirming the development to Sportstar, Nagaland Cricket Association secretary Hyunilo Anilo Khing said, “For the last two years, we had RX Murali as the head coach, but this time around, we wanted to bring in a former India cricketer who will be able to help our players with his experience, and Mohanty was the best candidate.”

Mohanty, who has featured in two Tests and 45 ODIs for India, coached several domestic teams - including his home state Odisha - before taking over as the national junior selector and subsequently made it to the senior selection panel.

While Mohanty will be the head coach, former Goa captain Swapnil Asnodkar has been appointed the batting coach. Agencies

