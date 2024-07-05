Zimbabwe appoint former South Africa fast-bowler Charl Langeveldt as bowling coach

Harare: Ahead of the five-match T20I series against India, Zimbabwe have appointed former South Africa fast-bowler Charl Langeveldt as their new bowling coach. Zimbabwe had earlier appointed Justin Sammons as head coach and Dion Ebrahim as the batting coach. Langeveldt has been part of the South Africa coaching team in two stints and also serves as the bowling coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said in a statement that the appointments were in line with the recommendations made by the Mhishi Committee of Inquiry that was established to probe the team’s failure to qualify for the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which led to the resignation of Dave Houghton as head coach.

“All the appointments were made in consultation with Sammons, who also opted to retain Stuart Matsikenyeri, although he now assumes the role of Fielding Coach, while Amato Machikicho will continue serving as the team’s Physiotherapist,” it further said.

Sammons had been with the South Africa men’s team as their batting consultant from 2021 to 2023. Ebrahim played for Zimbabwe in 29 Tests and 82 ODIs from 2001 to 2005 and recently worked with the New Zealand senior men’s team. IANS

