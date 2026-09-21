Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar mentors Australia U-19 spinners in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: As the Australia U-19 spinners went through their drills at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Sunday, there was a familiar voice from India offering a few words, a few pointers and the occasional tweak. Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar was at hand to lend them his expertise.

“The Australian team management approached me quite a few months back to come and spend some time with the young spinners and guide them, so I decided to spend four days with them,” Powar told. Agencies

Also Read: Manchester City edge Sunderland in eight-goal Premier League classic