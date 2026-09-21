Manchester City edge Sunderland in eight-goal Premier League classic

LONDON: Manchester City head into the first international break three points clear at the top of the Premier League after Antoine Semenyo's double sealed an enthralling 5-3 home win over Sunderland, for whom Brian Brobbey grabbed a hat-trick, on Sunday.

A pulsating clash at a sunny Etihad Stadium saw Sunderland twice equalise and the result was still in the balance until Erling Haaland got on the scoresheet late on to seal the points and maintain City's 100% start to the league season.

"Too many goals, I prefer 1-0 much better," smiling City manager Enzo Maresca said after a seventh successive win in all competitions to cap a dream start to the post-Guardiola era.

Liverpool and Bournemouth managed only five attempts on target in a cagey affair at The Vitality Stadium but one of them proved decisive as Isak pounced in the 57th minute for his fourth league goal of the season -- more than he managed in the whole of his first season after his move from Newcastle United.

Leeds United remain unbeaten but missed the chance to move into third place when they drew 0-0 at home to Crystal Palace. Agencies

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