Former India Seamer Dodda Ganesh Removed As Kenya Head Coach

New Delhi: Former India and Karnataka pacer Dodda Ganesh has been relieved of his duties as Kenya men’s head coach just a month after his appointment into the role last month. Ganesh, who played four Tests and one ODI for India, had been roped in for a year-long contract with the Kenya men’s team.

As per a report in nation.africa, the executive board of Cricket Kenya said Ganesh’s appointment was made irregularly. The letter was signed by Pearlyne Omami, Cricket Kenya’s Director of Women’s Cricket, on behalf of the other board members.

“Under a resolution of the executive board of Cricket Kenya passed on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, and anchored under inter alia Articles 5.9 and 8.4.3 of the Cricket Kenya Constitution, we wish to notify you that the executive board has declined to ratify your appointment as head coach of the men’s cricket national team for want of following established procedures,” read the aforementioned letter. IANS

Also Read: Guwahati: Bud Cricket Club and River Rine Club Secure Victories in GSA Pride Cup T20

Also watch: