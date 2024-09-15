Guwahati: Bud Cricket Club and River Rine Club Secure Victories in GSA Pride Cup T20

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club and River Rine Club won their respective matches in the GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket held at the Nehru Stadium here today. Bud Cricket Club defeated City Cricket Club by 22 runs in the match where bowlers from both the teams dominated. In the other game, Kalam Raiza (5-23) of New star Club bowled very well but his side failed to win the match as River Rine, chasing 144 to win, reached the target in 19.2 overs losing seven wickets. Amit Sinha remained not out on 47.

Brief score: 1st match: Bud Cricket Club 109-9 (20 overs), Bikash Das 39, Kaushik Giri 30, Pankaj Rai 4-17; City Cricket Club 87 (18.4), Sameer Sinha 38, Pushraj Sharma 4-15, Sanjib Dutta 4-22.

2nd match: River Rine Club 143-5 (20 overs), Aman Singh 43, Arun Sonar 32, Abhilash Gogoi 3-26; River Rine Club 144-7 (19.2 overs), Amit Sinha 47 no, Debajit Baruah 37.

