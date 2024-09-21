Former India senior men’s selector Sarandeep Singh appointed as Delhi coach: DDCA

New Delhi: Former India senior men’s selector Sarandeep Singh has been appointed as chief coach of the senior men's Delhi team for the upcoming domestic season, said the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday.

Sarandeep, who played three Tests and five ODIs for India from 2000 to 2003, replaces his former 2016-2020 national selection committee colleague Devang Gandhi in the top job of the Delhi team. V Arvind and Bantu Singh have retained their bowling and batting coach roles respectively, while Kuldeep Rawat is the new fielding coach of the senior team.

The challenge for new head coach Sarandeep will be to get Delhi back to being a formidable unit after an unpleasant last season. The side, who lost Nitish Rana and Dhruv Shorey to Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha respectively, were also plagued by injuries to various fast bowlers.

Delhi made it to the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year before losing to eventual champions Punjab. They then failed to enter the knockouts phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Ranji Trophy, where they suffered a shock defeat to Puducherry at home. IANS

