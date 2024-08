Senior speedster Mohammed Shami likely to play in Ranji Trophy

NEW DELHI: Senior speedster Mohammed Shami, who is undergoing rehabilitation after an ankle surgery, is likely to make a comeback to competitive cricket for his domestic side Bengal in the Ranji Trophy.

He is also expected to make a potential international appearance later in one of the Test matches against New Zealand.

It is understood that Shami will play either one or both of Bengal's opening away Ranji match against UP on October 11 and the next one in Kolkata against Bihar on October 18.

Since there will be only a two-day gap between both the games it is unlikely that he will play both.

The New Zealand Test series starts from October 19 in Bengaluru followed by Tests in Pune (October 24) and Mumbai (November 1). Shami is expected to play one of those games before embarking on the big tour to Australia.

The 34-year-old Shami last donned the national colours during the ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19, last year. Agencies

Also Read: India hopes to have Mohammed Shami fit in time for Bangladesh Tests

Also Watch: