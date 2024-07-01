Former India winger Bhupinder Singh Rawat dies at 85: All India Football Federation

Surat: The All India Football Federation has confirmed the death of former India winger Bhupinder Singh Rawat, who passed away on Saturday after a brief illness. He was 85. Rawat is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

A speedy winger of the 1960s and 1970s, Rawat was a member of the Indian team in the 1969 Merdeka tournament in Malaysia. In domestic football, he played for top teams like Delhi Garrison, Gorkha Brigade and Mafatlal. IANS

