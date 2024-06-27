Sikkim: Former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia quits electoral politics

Gangtok: Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader and former India football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Tuesday announced his decision to quit electoral politics.

Bhutia contested the recent Sikkim Assembly polls from Barfung on the SDF’s ticket but lost to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate Riksal D. Bhutia.

The SKM swept the polls, winning 31 out of 32 Assembly constituencies in the mountain state, to form the government for the second consecutive term.

“After the 2024 election results, I have had the realisation that electoral politics is simply not for me. I am therefore quitting all forms of electoral politics with immediate effect. My only regret is that I felt I had great ideas with regard to the development of sports and tourism which given a chance, I would have loved to implement and thus contribute to the growth of the state in a very honest and sincere way” Bhutia said in a statement.

“As Lord Buddha said, ‘one’s intentions must be good’. I can only say with utmost honesty and humility that my intention in politics was to do good, for the people of both state and country,” he added.

“I wish to thank everyone who supported me through thick and thin. I am also sincerely sorry if I hurt anyone unknowingly or knowingly. As we say in football, please take it in the spirit of the game.”

The ex-star Indian footballer also congratulated Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for his SKM’s resounding victory in the elections and hoped that the ruling party would fulfil their promises and the government would work towards the betterment of the state.

Bhutia moreover mentioned that he will now devote more time to introspect, work towards other goals, and discover a new purpose. (IANS)

