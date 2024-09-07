Former Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour named New Zealand’s batting coach

Noida: Former Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour has joined New Zealand’s men’s Test squad as the batting coach for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, scheduled from September 9 to 13 at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground. Rathour played six Tests for India in the late 90s before becoming a selector of the national side in 2012 and most recently led the formidable Indian batting unit under head coach Rahul Dravid.

New Zealand also appointed Sri Lankan spin maestro Rangana Herath as spin-bowling coach for the three upcoming Tests in Asia, replacing former Pakistan spinner and coach Saqlain Mushtaq, who was originally announced to fill the temporary role before pulling out to take up a position with the Pakistan Cricket Board. IANS

