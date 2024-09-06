New Zealand cricket team arrive in India for one-off Test against Afghanistan

NEW YORK: New Zealand arrived here on Thursday ahead of its one-off Test against Afghanistan, scheduled to be played in Greater Noida from September 9.

The one-off Test, the first red-ball fixture between the two nations, will be held at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground.

The Black Caps have named a strong side for the Test against Afghanistan.

Veteran pacer Tim Southee will lead the team, which includes the likes of former skipper Kane Williamson, who opted out of a central contract earlier this year, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra, while Tom Latham continues to be the vice-captain.

The Black Caps have included five spin bowling options in Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel and part-timers Phillips and Ravindra for the Test. They will hold their first practice session on Friday. IANS

